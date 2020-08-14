Fans of Emraan Hashmi are trending '17 Years of Emraan Hashmi' on Twitter. On August 15, in 2003, the actor made his debut in the film industry with the underrated film, Footpath. The actor received breakthrough fame with his next film, Murder. While he was not recognised as a strong actor right away, he did earn an unprecedented tag of 'Serial Kisser' of Bollywood, for he had a lip lock scene in every film. Slowly and steadily with films like Awarapan, Gangster, Shanghai, he also came to be known as a good actor along with being a bankable hero. He continues to be the hero of the masses. Emraan Hashmi Turns Into Hollywood 'Heroes' In This Fan-Made Video And His Favourite Is Johnny Sins!

Fans have been sharing his pictures, dialogues and art that they have dedicated to him. He has become a trending topic on Twitter already. Check out some of the tweets below. Emraan Hashmi Birthday: 5 Liplocks of The Body Star That Are Super Passionate and Steamy (Watch Videos).

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movies include Mumbai Saga, Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, and the horror film, Ezra. Rumour has it that he will also star alongside cousin Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

