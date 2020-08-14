Fans of Emraan Hashmi are trending '17 Years of Emraan Hashmi' on Twitter. On August 15, in 2003, the actor made his debut in the film industry with the underrated film, Footpath. The actor received breakthrough fame with his next film, Murder. While he was not recognised as a strong actor right away, he did earn an unprecedented tag of 'Serial Kisser' of Bollywood, for he had a lip lock scene in every film. Slowly and steadily with films like Awarapan, Gangster, Shanghai, he also came to be known as a good actor along with being a bankable hero. He continues to be the hero of the masses. Emraan Hashmi Turns Into Hollywood 'Heroes' In This Fan-Made Video And His Favourite Is Johnny Sins!

Fans have been sharing his pictures, dialogues and art that they have dedicated to him. He has become a trending topic on Twitter already. Check out some of the tweets below. Emraan Hashmi Birthday: 5 Liplocks of The Body Star That Are Super Passionate and Steamy (Watch Videos).

A Fan Shared This Scene From Footpath

My fav scene from the movie footpath Love this diolouge ( Ae jati h to jaa)@emraanhashmi nice combo fun with attitude... Luv ur attitude my innocent hero 17 years of Emraan hashmi... pic.twitter.com/P3cYGUOwm3 — Kainat Kaino (@KainatKaino4) August 14, 2020

A Fan Shared This Childhood Pic

17 Years Of Emraan Hashmi Do u knw @emraanhashmi bhai who's he??? Or would u like to guess ??@emraanhashmi yur career will be blockbuster as usual ahead I wish @emraanhashmi bhgwan apko hmesa success de ap bht age badho aur apne jbra fan ko bhi yaad kro hmesa @emraanhashmi . pic.twitter.com/OO2LZdoLP1 — Abhinav Sharma😎 (@abhinavsharma0) August 14, 2020

Best Dialogues Of The Actor

Best dialogues of @emraanhashmi from his finest films . • 17 Years Of Emraan Hashmi | pic.twitter.com/P7YFY6EgSt — Emraanians (@Emraanians) August 14, 2020

Man With The Golden Heart

Emraan Hashmi , the man with the golden heart. I have never heard any controversy about him that's the best think i like about him . Good father Good husband n beautiful soul . 17 yrs of journey in Bollywood. "INSAAN BDA TB BANTA H JB BADE LOG USSE MILNE KA INTEZAAR KRE" pic.twitter.com/dcaEFYV6Lx — its me rishkey🦋🦋 (@its_me_rishkey) August 14, 2020

Emraan hashmi & vidya balan in the dirty picture (2011) pic.twitter.com/YsxZhV70m8 — filmi posting. (@filmiposting) August 14, 2020

Vidya and Emraan Do Make A Great On-Screen Pair

This Shot From Awarapan

emraan hashmi from awarapan is the godfather of our broken hearts pic.twitter.com/HorAvWYBRP — ︎’ (@High4Hours_) August 13, 2020

This Cute Joke On Emraan Hashmi

No one Literally no one Emraan Hashmi in every film pic.twitter.com/hiwtzCTddE — Ahmedcasm (@Ahmedcasm1) August 14, 2020

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movies include Mumbai Saga, Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, and the horror film, Ezra. Rumour has it that he will also star alongside cousin Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

