Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, is a thought-provoking courtroom drama inspired by the landmark 1985 Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case. Directed by Suparn S Verma, the film presents a fictionalised retelling of one of India’s most controversial legal battles - one that sparked political upheaval and scrutiny of the Muslim personal law for its gender bias. The film also features performances by Sheeba Chaddha and Danish Hussain. ‘Haq’ Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi Lift a Heavy-Handed Courtroom Drama That Is Sneaky About Its Politics.

Released in theatres on November 7, Haq received largely positive reviews from critics, who praised its sharp writing, strong performances, and sensitive handling of a polarising subject. At the box office, the film opened modestly but gathered momentum through strong word of mouth over its first weekend.

'Haq' First Weekend Collections

According to Sacnilk, Haq collected INR 8.95 crore nett in India during its opening weekend.

Worldwide, the film grossed an estimated INR 14.25 crore, showing solid traction across urban centres and overseas markets.

The Budget of 'Haq'

As per media reports, Haq was made on a budget of approximately INR 40 crore. For the film to achieve a theatrical break-even, it will need to gross around INR 90 crore worldwide.

While the opening numbers are respectable, the film’s long-term success depends on its performance in the coming weeks - particularly with the release of De De Pyaar De 2 on November 14, which is expected to attract a mainstream audience.

What’s 'Haq' About?

Set between 1967 and 1985, Haq follows Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a devout Muslim woman married to Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), a successful and seemingly liberal lawyer. When Abbas, while on a trip to Pakistan, returns with a new bride and conceals the truth from Shazia, their marriage begins to unravel. ‘HAQ Represents a Liberal Muslim POV’: Emraan Hashmi Explains Why Every Muslim Should Watch His Movie on Shah Bano Begum Case, Calls It a ‘Pro-Woman’ Film.

As tensions rise and Shazia feels increasingly abandoned, she leaves home with her children. When Abbas stops providing financial support, Shazia files a lawsuit seeking maintenance. In retaliation, Abbas issues a triple talaq, triggering a long and painful legal battle that escalates from local courts to the Supreme Court of India. Through Shazia’s fight for justice, Haq examines faith, law, and gender inequality, shedding light on how one woman’s courage reshaped the course of Indian constitutional history.

