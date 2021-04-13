Filmmakers AR Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt have joined hands to produce a pan-India film titled 1947. 1947 will be directed by Pon Kumaran, jointly produced by Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt. The film is under the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on the floor soon. Legacy: Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon Team Up for Vijay Gutte’s Web Series.

Details related to cast and story are still under wraps. AR Murugadoss shot to national fame directing the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini in 2008. The film went on to become a blockbuster. In 2014, he made Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, starring Akshay Kumar. Ajinkya Rahane Assures Ranveer Singh of Featuring Him As Bowler In the Cricketer’s Team Of 11 (Watch Video).

Two years later he returned to Bollywood directing Sonakshi Sinha in Akira.

