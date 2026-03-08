The high-profile collaboration between Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan has reportedly undergone a major title change. Previously known as Lahore 1947, the film is now set to be titled Batwara 1947, a move reportedly driven by concerns over the current political climate between India and Pakistan. ‘Don 3’ Controversy: Did Aamir Khan Play Peacemaker in Raveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s INR 40 Crore Dispute? Here’s What We Know.

‘Lahore 1947’ Now Titled ‘Batwaara 1947’?

According to an exclusive report by journalist Vickey Lalwani, the production team decided to move away from the original title to avoid potential controversies. The change signifies a shift in focus from a specific geographic location to the broader historical event of the Partition.

Lalwani detailed the reasoning behind the shift in his report, stating, "Lahore 1947 has been renamed to Batwara 1947. Our top source says that the film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi will not go with the original title because the makers fear that the word Lahore in the title may cause trouble to them, considering the uneasy friction that prevails between India and Pakistan today."

‘Lahore 1947’ Title Changed To Avoid India-Pakistan Border Friction?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vickey Lalwani (@iamvickeylalwani)

While the news has gained significant traction, producer Aamir Khan offered a brief dismissal of the claims when reached for comment. Lalwani noted, "After we broke this story, Aamir reverted to say, ‘This is not true.’" Despite this denial, industry insiders suggest the decision was finalised as recently as last week.

Artistic Origins and the Nihalani Connection

The film is an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The narrative centres on "an elderly Hindu woman, lovingly called Mai, who continues to live in Lahore even after the division, reflecting the deep human emotions and complexities of that time."

The journey of this adaptation is rooted in a rare moment of professional courtesy within Bollywood. The film rights were originally held by veteran filmmaker Govind Nihalani. However, after recognising Santoshi’s passion for the story, "Nihalani invited the writer to Mumbai and graciously handed over the film rights to Santoshi."

More About ‘Lahore 1947’

For Rajkumar Santoshi, the project represents the culmination of a long-held vision. The director, who previously worked with Sunny Deol on classics like Ghayal and Damini, had been waiting over ten years to bring this specific story to the screen with Deol in the lead.

The project finally gained momentum when Aamir Khan stepped in as producer, "who placed his trust in the combination of Santoshi and Sunny." The ensemble cast features a mix of veteran and contemporary talent, including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. Aamir Khan’s ‘Lahore 1947’ Locks Independence Day 2026 Release Date; Preity Zinta Returns With Sunny Deol.

‘Lahore 1947’ Release Schedule

The film is positioned as one of the biggest releases of the year. Under its reported new title, Batwara 1947 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during the Independence Day holiday weekend, a slot traditionally reserved for major patriotic and historical dramas.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Vickey Lalwani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).