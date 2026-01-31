Following the massive box office triumph of Border 2, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is reportedly moving to revive one of Bollywood’s most enduring action legacies. Sources close to the director reveal that Santoshi has developed a concept for a sequel to his 1996 classic Ghatak and has travelled to Manali to present the script to Sunny Deol. 'Border 2' Storms Box Office, Sets New Republic Day Record With Over INR 195 Crore Collections.

Here’s Where ‘Ghatak 2’ Narrayion Will Take Place

The news comes as Sunny Deol celebrates a dominant run at the box office. His latest release, Border 2, has already crossed the ₹300 crore mark globally within its first week. While the actor is currently holidaying in Himachal Pradesh, Santoshi reportedly reached the hill station on Saturday, January 31, for a formal narration.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Rajkumar Santoshi has cracked an idea which he feels is apt to be made as Ghatak 2. He informed Sunny Deol about it. Sunny got interested in the pitch and asked Mr Santoshi to join him in Manali.”

‘Ghatak 2’ Update

Quality Over Nostalgia

Despite the industry's current obsession with sequels, both Deol and Santoshi are said to be approaching the project with caution. The duo is reportedly keen on ensuring the story justifies the legacy of the original film rather than simply "cashing in" on the success of Gadar 2 and Border 2.

“Sunny is clear that just because Gadar 2 and Border 2 were blockbusters, he’ll not be signing a sequel of any of his past classics,” the source added. “He feels that this would amount to cheating the audience. Mr Santoshi also thinks on the same lines.”

A Legacy of Powerhouse Cinema

The collaboration between Santoshi and Deol is legendary in Indian cinema, having produced a "hat-trick" of critical and commercial hits: Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996). Ghatak, known for its gritty portrayal of Kashi’s fight against the tyrant Katya, remains a fan favourite for its intense dialogues and raw action. ‘Border 3’ Confirmed After ‘Border 2’ INR 100 Crore Box Office Success; Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta To Reunite.

The two are already working together on the upcoming period drama Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan. Trade analysts suggest that if Ghatak 2 is greenlit, it would further solidify Deol's status as the definitive "mass hero" of the current era.

