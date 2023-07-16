Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared the bloopers of ‘What Jhumka’ song shoot from romantic-comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a fun BTS video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Jhumkas, thumkas, laughs, bloopers and so much more - all right here!!!#WhatJhumka song is out now so show us your moves too!!!”

In the video, Ranveer is seen spreading his energy on the sets and having fun banter with Alia and Karan. But caught the attention was Alia’s laughter at Ranveer's antics.

In one of the clips, the 'Ram-Leela' actor could be seen having fun during his dubbing session.

Recently, the makers unveiled the second track of the film ‘What Jhumka’.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Ranveer and Alia.

The song also had few lines from the iconic track ‘Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein’.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years.

The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film 'Gully Boy'.

Apart from this, Karan annoucned a next project in collobration with Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

