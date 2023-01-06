Former India captain Virat Kohli said that he has never shied away from making bold choices as he will be seen featuring in a rap song titled Naya Sher by rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi. Virat Kohli will be featured in a rap song for Royal Challenge. This new anthem showcases how bold choices make a difference as Divine and Jonita drop hard-hitting bars as Virat Kohli dances along. Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Poor Form in Fun Interview, Says’ ‘I Lost the Back of My Seat, Not My Seat’ (Watch Video).

Speaking on the occasion, Virat Kohli said: "I've always been a player who never shies away from making bold choices on or off the field. I continue to carry the same attitude that helped me become who I am." Shahnawaz Dahani ‘Just Couldn’t Wait’ To Wish Virat Kohli on His Birthday, Pakistan Pacer Pens Note for India Batting Star.

He added: "The boy from West Delhi would not be who he is if I had not made bold choices back then. It was a surreal experience shooting this song. I was myself whilst we shot this. To all the Naya Shers, Naya Daur, yeh tumhara kissa hai."

