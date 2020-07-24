As Vicky Kaushal's debut movie 'Masaan' clocked five years on the horizon of Indian cinema, the actor shared pictures from the film to mark the occasion.nHe captioned the Instagram post with five balloons that connect with an important sequence from the film featuring him and Shweta Tripathi. One picture from the movie shows the actor working at a cremation ghat where he makes a living by burning funeral purse. 10 Years of Tere Bin Laden: Manoj Bajpayee Congratulates Abhishek Sharma As His Satirical Comedy Turns a Decade Old

The other pictures show the cast and crew of the film, including Richa Chadda, Sanjay Misra, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi and director Neeraj Ghaywan. Fans and celebrity followers, including Ayushmann Khurrana, flooded the post with more than 64 thousand likes. "I love this one," commented Bhumi Pednekar with a red heart emoji.

Vicky Kaushal Shares Still From His Debut Film

View this post on Instagram 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jul 23, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

Shweta Tripathi Reminisces Shooting For Masaan

Others including Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi also left heart emojis, while Shweta Tripathi commented with two red balloon emoticons. The plot of 'Masaan' follows two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually. The movie received appreciation from audience and critics alike.