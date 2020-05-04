Aamir Khan Clarifies He’s Not the 'Robin Hood' Who Distributed Money in Wheat Flour Packets (Read Tweet)

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aamir Khan does a lot of social service, but the actor prefers to remain tight-lipped about it. Unlike most other superstars, he would not go on social media to make announcement about it. But this time the actor had to come forward and make some clarification. It was just a few days ago when reports started doing rounds that Aamir Khan had been secretly distributing money to the needy amid coronavirus crisis. Reports of this surprise monetary donation started doing rounds after a video surfaced online that claimed Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets and each of those one-kilo packets had Rs 15,000 hidden in cash. Did Aamir Khan Distribute Money in Wheat Flour Packets for Underprivileged?

The anchor of the video further claimed that Aamir Khan ensured that the money reached to the underprivileged. While many were lauding Aamir’s special gesture, the actor has come forward and made clarification on the same. He took to Twitter and clarified saying that he is not the ‘Robin Hood’ who distributed the money in wheat flour packets. He shared a tweet that read, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a.” Aamir Khan Donates to COVID-19 Relief Funds Without Making Announcement, Fans Trend 'Aamir Always Contributes'.

Aamir Khan’s Tweet

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

So if it is not Aamir Khan, then who is that person who helped the underprivileged secretly during this hour of crisis? Aamir Khan had recently thanked all the frontline warriors fighting against coronavirus and ensuring every individuals safety in the country.