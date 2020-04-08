Aamir Khan Donates to COVID-19 Relief Funds Without Making Announcement, Fans Trend 'Aamir Always Contributes'

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world is right now doing all that it can to curb the deadly coronavirus outbreak. In India, the number of the COVID-19 are increasing at an alarming rate. Amid this, many Bollywood celebs are doing everything that they can through providing financial assistance. They donated to the relief funds set up by the government and the latest one to do is Aamir Khan. The B-town superstar contributed without any official announcement. For that, his fans started trending 'Aamir Always Contributes.' You Won’t Be Hearing About Shah Rukh Khan’s Donation to Any Relief Fund for Coronavirus Affected Citizens – Here’s Why.

The news of the actor's contribution for the essential service providers and daily wage workers broke after a trade analyst tweeted about it. He has reportedly made large donations to PM-CARES Fund and the CM relief fund of

Fan Hails Aamir

Aamir is always there for country no matter hiddenly or openly he is leader behind the show Aamir Always Contributes pic.twitter.com/fWnR5hA1HS — Jadhav animesh (@JadhavAnimesh1) April 8, 2020

Aamir's Social Initiatives

No matter it's national building or social reforming through tv show or making effects at ground level and recently corona pandemic you will always find Aamir backing country firmly Aamir Always Contributes pic.twitter.com/3iLnGwYDQy — Jadhav animesh (@JadhavAnimesh1) April 8, 2020

Silent Contributor

▫️A Silent Guardian ▫️A Watchful Protector ▫️The one delivers in the need of the Hour No I ain't talking about comic book hero here but a Real life hero On screen as wel as off Screen A true Gentleman #AamirKhan ♡♡♡ Aamir Always Contributes A Silent Contributor pic.twitter.com/dWMpB95dVn — AK_fan (@Acekhan_fan) April 8, 2020

Earlier, many other Bollywood stars and filmmakers have contributed to the cause. Many of them even announced it on the social media through their Instagram as well Twitter accounts. This also encouraged the fans to do their bit, even if that means to just sit at home and stay quarantined. Honestly, at this juncture, it does not matter whether an announcement is made or not, for any help hold utmost value to the core.