Film theatres opened in Maharashtra a few weeks back and they left the cinelovers smiling ear-to-ear. Within 24 hours of cinemas reopening, a barrage of release date announcements found their way on mainstream and social media. Hollywood releases helped the trade stay afloat in troubled waters. Several Bollywood, TV and web actors flocked to the screens to witness the magic of silver screen again and expressed their excitement. Here's what they said: Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Divorce Leaves Hina Khan Heartbroken; Says 'To Be best, Must Learn How To Handle Worst'.

Aamir Khan shared, "It is a matter of great happiness that the cinemas have finally opened in Maharashtra. All of us were waiting eagerly for this. There are a lot of big films lined up for release. Wishing everybody great luck." TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani said, "What a beautiful feeling. I am completely overwhelmed. I still can't process the fact that our cinemas have finally opened. We are back to normal. We can come back to the theatres and watch a movie. It's an overwhelming feeling. I am so happy." Aamir Khan is new face of Vivo India: Mr Perfectionist replaces Ranveer Singh!

Nandish Sandhu spoke about his experience as he said, "It's a great experience to be back at the cinemas. We were all waiting to come back to the theatres. I have come back after 1.5 years. The experience has just been so wonderful. Sometimes we take it for granted. But we forget this whole experience of watching movies on the big screen is out of the world. And now after watching movies and shows at home on TV for a year and a half and now coming back to the theatres is a treat." Preeti Jhangiani said, "There are amazing safety measures everywhere in the theatres. I am sure everyone will feel safe coming back to watch movies. It is a fantastic experience."

Aishwarya Sakhuja added, "Coming back to the movies is like a bag of mixed emotions. I feel as if I was never away but seeing movies on a big screen I realise that I am not used to it anymore. I am so glad that theatres are opening up, cinemas are opening up. We will be able to see these movies on the big screen, where they deserve to be seen. Ecstatic." 'Satyameva Jayate 2' director Milap Zaveri mentioned, "It is so good to be back to the movies. It is absolutely great. I was missing the smell of popcorn and the audi seat. I would request everybody to come to the theatres to watch the movies. It is absolutely safe. Theatres are following all the SOPs. Everything is wonderful."

Daisy Bopanna said, "So suddenly the screen feels like nostalgia. It's like something of the past. Complete nostalgia where we used to come to theatres to watch the movie. It's a lovely feeling actually." Shreyas Puranik shared, "I am so happy. To be out of our OTT platforms and home theatres. Finally good to be back." Aishwarya Bhandari added by saying, "Yeah, and the great sound, The great cinematic experience. Now that the theatres have opened up I think everybody would want to come back to it. I am so glad to tell you all that it is all safe. People are taking good care. The theatres are following all the safety precautions."

Iqbal Khan said, "I am really happy because everything else in Mumbai was functioning except the theatres. I was really missing the magic of going and watching a movie on the big screen. It's a different experience." Harshali Zine shared, "I am watching a film in the theatres after more than 2 years. It is great. It's like a whole new world. It is a great experience." Abhilash Kumar mentioned, "I had a crazy experience. We have all been waiting for the past 2 years for the theatres to open. I had an amazing time watching the movie. It is so much fun.

Aahana Kumra spoke about finally leaving the laptop screens and watching movies where they belong - on the silver screen, "I am very excited. This is my profession. It's my job. I am so excited to be back. It is nice to watch a movie in a theatre, in a Dolby. Not watching it on a laptop sitting at home. It's exciting. It has its own charm. Welcome back to the cinema." An excited Nidhi Uttam shared, "It is actually thrilling. I had never imagined that theatres would open so soon. But I am so impressed by the way theatres have bounced back. Things are so sorted out here. I am so excited to go back to the screen and watch the films. It is going to be amazing."

Ankur Rathee spoke about missing the screens, "It's a wonderful feeling. I am visiting a theatre after such a long time. It's been 2.5 years. I loved it." Sandeep Anand opined that nothing can come close to the experience of cinema, "Cinema is a totally different experience. Cinema is cinema. There is no substitute for it. No home theatres can be compared to the experience of watching a movie in a cinema hall. It is a complete experience in itself. I got so emotional while entering the cinema auditorium again. I have always been a cinema lover. Therefore I am in this field. Watching movies in a cinema after such a long period. It is a delight for me".

