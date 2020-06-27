While netizens are still busy gushing about Sushmita Sen's web debut and her comeback series, Aarya, the actress has found a new admirer in her good old friend, Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor is mighty impressed with her new offering and has a suggestion for anyone who hasn't seen her compelling performance yet. And when it comes to Khan, everything has to be in style, right? Salman ensured he gave his own touch to his special request and we are super impressed with his new video. Aarya: Twitterati Compare Chandrachur Singh With Shashi Tharoor and We're Tripping Over It.

Salman took to his Twitter account to recommend Ram Madhavani's new show to all his fans and followers. Considering what a great bond Sushmita shares with the actor, his appreciation post isn't surprising. Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @thesushmitasen aur dher saara pyaar!he captioned while sharing his personal video and yes, don't forget to notice his Dabangg connection. Remember 'Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara?' Aarya Review: Sushmita Sen Makes a Kickass Comeback in This Gripping Hotstar Series.

Check Out His Video

Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @thesushmitasen aur dher saara pyaar! @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/DSdDfpM0AA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 27, 2020

While Aarya is busy receiving accolades mainly for Sushmita's brilliant acting, we are glad to see her industry friends support her. She was missing from the entertainment scenario for the longest of time and it was time she bounced back. We are looking forward to more such exciting announcements coming in from her camp.

