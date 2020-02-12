Orignal Aashiqui Trio - Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal, Deepak Tijori - Reunite For The Kapil Sharma Show and Twitter Loses Its Calm

Aashiqui 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

All the '90s kids, here is a reason to spend the entire day beaming with happiness today. The original trio of the film Aashiqui has reunited. Well, not for a much-deserved Aashiqui sequel, but for The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, be content with whatever little we have. The three actors, Anu Agarwal, Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori were part of a special episode. A picture of the trio posing together is the only thing that Bollywood Twitter is talking about right now. People have even said that they'd watch the particular episode of TKSS, just to see their favourite stars on screen again. The Kapil Sharma Show: Shah Rukh Khan's Role In Darr Was First Offered To Rahul Roy, Bigg Boss 1 Winner Confirms.

The Aashiqui special episode is being telecast on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The person who came up with the idea deserves applause. Of course, Anu, Deepak and Rahul are getting all the love, but they are of course the fodder for jokes as well.

Uff Nostalgia... Them and the songs https://t.co/ri3sjwwDtO — Krupa (@Krupsy25) February 12, 2020

Bought a music system in class 10th to listen to this tape. Who would believe now that OST tapes used to go out of stock within days of release. https://t.co/xvvegwUH2j — ਸਰਬਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@nihang) February 12, 2020

It feels as if Kumar Sanu is singing 'bas ek sanam chahiye...' in the background https://t.co/NlnZCrq7ps — Pavneet Singh Chadha (@PavneetChadha) February 12, 2020

I was not ready for this, seriously. NOT. AT. ALL. https://t.co/WXV45BZUdC — Kunal Kushwah (@TheKunalKushwah) February 12, 2020

Aashiqui was a rage in the '90s. The songs of the film still remain super hit. The three actors, however, faded into oblivion after the success of the film, especially Rahul and Anu. Bigg Boss: Rahul Roy to Shilpa Shinde, a Look at the Winners of Past Seasons.

The film spawned a spiritual sequel, Aashiqui 2, in 2013. The new movie established the careers of Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Arijit Singh. But the charm of the original remains intact, we'd say. While the songs of the new film are pretty good, the soundtrack of the original is class apart.