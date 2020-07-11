Abhay Deol has always been an out of the box thinker. Be it his movies or the issues he exposes on his social media accounts, he is so different than the rest. Being part of the Deol family and getting a debut with Dharmendra as a producer, Abhay is one of those who admits it was a privilege to be from a filmi family and land his first film. But he decided to chart his own route post that. Today, in a long post, he spoke about how nepotism is just one of the many things that plague this industry in particular and the country in general. Abhay Deol: One Could Make a Film About the Corrupt Practices of Bollywood

Abhay writes, "Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered “out of the box.” I’m glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success." He also feels in this country caste could play a role here too.

Abhay is glad that people are talking about malpractices in the industry but they shouldn't ignore one for another.

