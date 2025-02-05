Since making his debut in Refugee in 2000, Abhishek Bachchan (born February 5, 1976) has carved out his own space in Bollywood, skillfully navigating both praise and criticism for his performances. With a surname as iconic as Bachchan, the pressure to live up to such a legacy is immense. Yet, Abhishek has managed to handle it with poise and resilience. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, here are five of his underrated movies and where you can stream them online. ‘The Mehta Boys’: Abhishek Bachchan Praises Boman Irani’s Hard Work and Commitment to the Film; Says ‘Finally Ready To Be Shared With the World’ (View Post).

'Phir Milenge' (2004)

It’s been over two decades since Revathi's Phir Milenge graced the big screen. This powerful drama, which tackles the sensitive topic of AIDS, features Abhishek Bachchan as a determined lawyer who takes on Shilpa Shetty’s case after her unfair dismissal at work due to her HIV status. The film, which also stars Salman Khan, highlights important social issues with strong performances. You can watch the flick on Amazon Prime Video.

'Raavan' (2010)

Abhishek Bachchan’s collaboration with Mani Ratnam in Raavan saw him take on the role of a contemporary Raavan. Despite stunning visuals, AR Rahman’s captivating score and exceptional production design, the film faced challenges at the box office. Nonetheless, Abhishek’s intense portrayal of a ruthless bandit stands out, making for a compelling watch. Co-starring Aishwarya Rai, Raavan is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

'Manmarziyaan' (2018)

Junior Bachchan’s portrayal of Robbie Bhatia in Manmarziyaan is nothing short of powerful. Playing a man silently enduring heartache as Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) falls for another, his performance is filled with raw emotion and intensity. The depth of his portrayal is so compelling that it even moved his father, Amitabh Bachchan, to tears—a testament to his remarkable acting. The movie is available to stream on ZEE5 and Prime Video. Abhishek Bachchan Shows Frustration As Ryan Edwards Fails To Secure Match-Winner in Chennaiyin vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024–25 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

'Ludo' (2020)

Abhishek Bachchan delivered a memorable performance as Batukeshwar "Bittu" Tiwari in Anurag Basu's Ludo, a dark crime comedy that delves into the randomness of life’s choices. Sharing the screen with an impressive ensemble, including Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek’s portrayal brought complexity to the film’s narrative. FYI, Ludo received 16 nominations at the 66th Filmfare Awards and is available for streaming on Netflix.

'Dasvi' (2022)

Dasvi is an engaging watch, with Abhishek Bachchan excelling as Gangaram Choudhary, a CM who combines arrogance with charm, reminiscent of a younger reformist Om Prakash Chautala. The film explores gender roles and the value of education with a perfect mix of humour and sincerity. Abhishek’s nuanced portrayal highlights his versatility, making the film both impactful and entertaining. Available on Netflix.

(Note that all the above-mentioned movies can only be watched on their respective streaming platforms with a subscription; they are not available for free.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).