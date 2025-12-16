Mumbai, December 16: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has lauded his nephew Agastya Nanda for his portrayal of war hero Arun Khetarpal in the film “Ikkis.” He praising his dedication in bringing the iconic role to life. Junior Bachchan called his dedication to portraying Arun Khetarpal “commendable.” In his recent post, Abhishek highlighted the honour and responsibility of portraying a national hero like Arun Khetarpal and acknowledged Agastya’s effort in giving the character the respect, valor, and dignity it deserves.

Praising him as an immensely sincere actor, the ‘Dasvi’ actor called Agastya’s dedication to the role “commendable.” Taking to his X handle, Abhishek Bachchan reposted a video shared by the makers in honour of Arun Khetarpal on his death anniversary. Resharing the same, he wrote, “Agastya, this is a huge honour and responsibility!! A huge hero of our nation. I am sure you have given him the respect, valour and dignity he truly deserves. You are an immensely sincere actor and your dedication to portraying Arun ji is so commendable. May God and the audiences bless you.#KeepFightingTheGoodFight.” 'Ikkis': Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Gets YRF Overseas Distribution for Christmas 2025.

— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2025

The clip features Agastya Nanda getting his makeup done to transform into Arun Khetarpal. Speaking about the war hero, he said, “When I first heard about Arun Khetarpal, I felt extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play such a great and famous character from the army.” ‘Ikkis’: Agastya Nanda’s Intriguing FIRST Look As Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal Out; Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama To Release in December 2025 (View Post).

November 16 marks the death anniversary of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was an Indian Army officer and tank commander, celebrated as one of India’s finest tank aces with 10 confirmed tank kills to his credit. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, for his extraordinary bravery in the face of the enemy. Khetarpal was killed in action during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The upcoming action drama “Ikkis” directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is inspired by the life of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

