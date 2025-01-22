The recent Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 encounter saw Chennaiyin FC taking on the Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Chennaiyin vs Mohun Bagan match ended in a 0-0 draw after neither of the sides failed to score a goal. Chennaiyin FC captain Ryan Edwards took one of the attempts on the goal with a header but failed to score. Abhishek Bachchan was also present during the Chennaiyin vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2024-25 encounter, and he seemed pretty frustrated after Chennaiyin failed to score during the final moments of the ISL 2024-25 match. ISL 2024–25: Bengaluru FC Look To Regain Form Against Odisha FC As Both Teams Eye Key Indian Super League Points.

Abhishek Bachchan Frustrated

