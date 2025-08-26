Aneet Padda, who won hearts with her debut in Saiyaara, is ready to take the next big step in her Bollywood journey. The rising Gen-Z star has been roped in for a romantic drama directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra’s production house. The film is set against the scenic backdrop of Punjab is scheduled to go on floors in mid-2026. Aneet Padda Shares Her Version of the ‘Saiyaara’ Title Track: ‘Singing May Be Rusty but the Love Isn’t’ (Watch Video)

Aneet Padda Bags Maneesh Sharma’s Gen-Z Romance

According to a report by Mid Day, this new project reflects the production house’s growing focus on emerging talent. “The popularity of Saiyaara catapulted Aneet to the role of romantic hero for Gen-Z. She seemed like the ideal heroine for Maneesh's love story, according to Aditya,” the report stated.

Maneesh Sharma Returns To Romance

This marks a significant return for Maneesh Sharma to the romantic genre that first brought him acclaim. Best known for youthful love stories like Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Sharma had shifted his focus to big-budget action films in recent years, including Fan (2016) and Tiger 3 (2023). His upcoming project promises to revive his signature style of portraying young love with authenticity and vibrancy. The yet-untitled film is set in Punjab, adding a fresh, vibrant setting to the story. While the male lead has not been finalised as pre-production is already underway and official casting announcements are expected soon. ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Enjoy Movie Date to Watch Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ Amid Dating Rumours; Video of Gen Z Actors Goes Viral – WATCH.

Aneet Padda Emerges As Gen-Z’s New Romance Star

Aneet Padda and her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday have quickly become two of the biggest breakout stars of 2025. Their debut film turned them into overnight sensations, and filmmakers are eager to work with their youthful appeal. While Panday’s next project remains under wraps, Padda’s latest signing positions her as Bollywood’s new face of youth romance.

