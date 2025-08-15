Mohit Suri's directorial comeback, Saiyaara, turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2025. The YRF-backed romantic musical launched two young talents, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, in the lead roles. With its heartfelt story, natural performances, and soulful music, the movie crossed the INR 500 crore mark at the global box office, turning the young stars into overnight sensations. Following Saiyaara's blockbuster success, speculations about Ahaan and Aneet's off-screen romance began doing the rounds on the internet. Amid this, the duo were spotted together at a theatre on a movie date to watch Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's newly released action thriller War 2. ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Step Out To Watch ‘War 2’

Amid dating rumours, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were spotted together in Mumbai's Bandra inside a theatre on Thursday (August 14). In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the actors could be seen twinning in black outfits. Ahaan could be seen wearing a black hoodie and denim jeans, while Aneet donned a black T-shirt and denim jeans. In the video, paps could be seen requesting the duo to pose for a picture together. However, Ahaan politely requested them not to click pictures as they were running late.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Clicked at a Mumbai Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

While the duo has not publicly confirmed their romance, their frequent public outings together since the movie’s release have fueled speculation. It seems there’s something cooking between the Saiyaara duo.

About Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday, the cousin of actress Ananya Panday, worked as an assistant director in films like Freaky Ali (2016), Rock On 2 (2016), and the Netflix mini-series The Railway Men (2023) before finding success with Saiyaara. Aneet Padda, on the other hand, appeared in Kajol Salaam Venky (2022) and the series Big Girls Don't Cry (2024). ‘Well Done’: ‘Saiyaara’ Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Shares Proud Moment As Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Win IMBDb Breakout Star Award for Debut (View Post).

About ‘War 2’

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 features Kiara Advani as the female lead. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. War 2 received mixed reviews but is expected to do better over the weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).