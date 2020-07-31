Actress Sangeeta Bijlani will be sharing a glimpse of her life, fitness routine and spiritual journey on her YouTube channel. The actress has named her channel Sangeeta's Secrets. "Through this beautiful journey of life, I have learnt how to be happy, healthy and stress free. I want to share all this that I've learnt with my followers and take them through my experiences, be it fitness, beauty which I would call it inner beauty, spirituality and general health and wellness," Sangeeta said. Sangeeta Bijlani Birthday Special: 7 Pictures of The 90s Diva That Are Simply Gorgeous

"All these practices which I'll be sharing with my viewers has helped me transform from within and I've experienced that magic and want to share the same with all. So this is the reason I've started this channel and I do believe whatever you get in this life you must give it back," she added. YouTuber PewDiePie Uploads Video Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Says ‘He Wouldn’t Commit Suicide’; Fans Are Impressed by His Tribute

Recently, the former beauty queen stepped out for a haircut on her birthday, which was on July 9. A video of Sangeeta cutting her birthday cake outside the salon went viral on social media. She can be seen flaunting her new hairdo while salon staff dressed in full PPE gear sing the birthday song.

