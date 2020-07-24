One of the biggest YouTubers PewDiePie has spoken about the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his new video and people are impressed. While the probe on Sushant's suicide continues, the Swedish YouTuber spoke on how he seemed a cool dude and how similar their life was. In this video, he is reacting to an old video of Sushant Singh where the actor is speaking to IIT students. PewDiePie released the video last night and fans of the actor cannot stop praising him for his kind words. #PewDiePie is among the top trends this morning as netizens praise him for speaking about SSR. Sonu Nigam-Bhushan Kumar Row: Funny Memes and Jokes on T-Series Vs PewDiePie Are Back as #UnsubscribeTSeries Trends.

PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) is the second most-subscribed YouTuber just behind T-Series. This is not the first time PewDiePie spoke on Sushant Singh. A few days ago when he was about the viral trend of Unsubscribe T-Series he made mention of Sushant Singh and how "he seemed like a genuinely good dude." Last night, he uploaded an entire video titled, "Reacting to Sushant Singh". In his 24-minute video, he speaks about how his life and some aspects of Sushant were very similar. He starts it by saying that he did not know him or say he was his biggest fan. But he goes on to share an old video from 2016 of Sushant speaking to a group of IIT students.

Watch The Video Here:

He lists down his movies and calls his acting is "cool enough but what's more impressive is he is smart." He even goes on to say how much he can relate to him. He also mentioned that Sushant used to follow him on Instagram too. He has seen some videos of the actor and goes on to share the video because it has so many lessons in them. He reacts to Sushant talking about his decision to enter Bollywood and about chasing one's dreams. He has spoken on a lot more things but PewDiePie addressing Sushant Singh Rajput in such detail has definitely impressed people.

Check Some Tweets Praising PewDiePie:

Nicest Person

Pewds is legit the nicest person. All the things he said in the vid made me respect him even more.#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/4s3Abh7Lo4 — Amulya Gupta (@AmulyaGupta_) July 23, 2020

Thank You!

#pewdiepie Thankyou Pewdiepie for paying tribute to SUSHANT...he is alive in our hearts with a smiling soul...and forever.. we all are missing you Sushant🥺🥺🥺🥺.... pic.twitter.com/NapQ5VVRvA — Ɱҽա_Ⱥѵì (@mew_shambhavi) July 23, 2020

Much Respect

The fact that felix didn't monetize his video on sushant Singh rajput makes me wanna respect him even more#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/6xhzkrlBEx — squidward (@impromptu_user) July 23, 2020

People to PewDiePie RN

The video has got over 2 million views already and is going viral as more and more people are sharing it across. PewDiePie has brought out pleasant memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor's last movie Dil Bechara is releasing today.

