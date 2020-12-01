Singer-actor-anchor Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1 at Mumbai's ISKCON temple. Aditya, along with his parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha was spotted leaving from his home to ISKCON Temple this afternoon. A small number of baaratis were gathered below Aditya's residence where he was mostly spotted sporting a blue coloured mask. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal To Tie the Knot on December 1.

His bride Shweta Agarwal too was spotted leaving for the temple in her shaadi ka joda. While Aditya sported a beige coloured-sherwani and green accessories, Shweta looked resplendant in a pastel lehenga. She teamed her look with a red dupatta. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin, Singer Shares an Adorable Picture With His To-Be Wife (View Pics).

Check Out the Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Earlier, while talking about their love story, Aditya revealed, "I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years." Congratulations Aditya and Shweta!

