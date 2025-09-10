Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has joined the high-stakes reality show Rise And Fall hosted by Ashneer Grover, making headlines for both his debut and ongoing controversy. The show follows a “Rulers vs Workers” format and features a mix of celebrities and public figures, including Kiku Sharda, Arbaz Patel, Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma, Anaya Bangar, Arjun Bijlani and Kubbra Sait. ‘Rise and Fall’: Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi Lock Horns During Nominations; Heated Exchange Sparks Social Media Debate, Actor Says, ‘Tum Kabhi Heroine Nahi Ban Paogi’.

Pawan Singh Offers Role to Akriti Negi

In the premiere episode on Saturday, Pawan was seen interacting with Splitsvilla X5 winner Akriti Negi. During their conversation, Akriti revealed that she had never acted in films despite her interest, saying, “Movie nahi kiya. Mann hai, lekin abhi tak woh chance nahi mila,” (I haven’t done any movies. I want to, but haven’t got the chance yet). Pawan Singh immediately offered her a role, assuring her confidently, “Maine 250 se zyada filmein ki hain,” (I have acted in more than 250 films).

Pawan Singh Apologises for Controversy With Anjali Raghav

However, Singh's entry into the show has been clouded by a recent controversy. During a promotional event in Lucknow for the song Saiya Seva Kare, a video surfaced showing him allegedly touching actress Anjali Raghav inappropriately. The incident led Anjali to condemn his actions publicly and announce that she would step away from the Bhojpuri film industry. Addressing the incident, Pawan issued a public apology on Instagram on August 31, writing, "Anjali ji, I wasn't able to see your live due to my busy schedule. When I came to know about it, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are artists. Despite this, if you have been hurt by any of my behaviour, I am sorry."

Watch 'Rise and Fall'

As Rise And Fall progresses, all eyes will be on Singh's performance in the show and how he navigates the ongoing backlash while interacting with fellow contestants. The show promises 42 days of unpredictable twists, shifting alliances and power struggles. Rise and Fall airs daily on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

