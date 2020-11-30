The wedding season is finally here and that means we get to see many Bollywood celebrities get hitched too. After Neha Kakkar, the host of the reality show Indian Idol - Aditya Narayan is now all set to tie the knot with his long term girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The two will be getting hitched tomorrow (December 1) and the festivities have already begun at the house. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal To Tie the Knot on December 1.

The pre-wedding ceremony (Tilak) took place yesterday and photos from the event are going viral now. Aditya and Shweta looked gleamingly happy from the pictures of their Tilak and we cannot wait to see the happy couple's pictures from the wedding.

Aditya took to Instagram to share a cute picture with Shweta. While Aditya donned a dark blue kurta for the ceremony, the singer's bride wore an orange lehenga. The two can be seen smiling with joy as they hug each other for the picture.

Check Out The Picture Here:

Aditya's parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Jha were also spotted in a few pictures where they were blessing the couple for their new journey. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s Wedding Reception To Be Held on December 2; Guestlist Includes Names like PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan!

Aditya And Shweta With Parents

More Pictures From The Celebration:

How Adorable!

Happy Aditya Narayan Dancing In Joy!

Aditya Narayan made the official wedding announcement on social media last month. Posting a picture with Shweta, the singer wrote, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

