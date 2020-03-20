After Neha Dhupia, Now Husband Angad Bedi Gets a Taste Of His Own Medicine; Netizens Shout 'Abey, Tu Sunn Meri Baat'

Angad Bedi Trolled Massively For Supporting Neha Dhupia's Behavior On Roadies (Image Credit: Facebook)

We don't care how many people from Bollywood have rushed to Neha Dhupia's rescue for a bunch of 'stars' huddling together don't always represent what is right. Though it goes without saying that the trolls should not be taken very seriously, Neha Dhupia (and now freshly involved in this controversy, hubby Angad Bedi) represents those rare cases where trolls can't be taken too lightly either. After all, ye public hai, ye sab jaanti hai! you just can't deny that!

And so many people can NOT be soooo wrong. They have watched Neha's reaction on television and they did not like the manner in which she addressed the whole issue. It could have been handled in a much more mature way. Nikhil Chinapa also drew public ire in same proportions, if not less (and he truly deserved that for the cuss words he hurled and for the way he charged at the contestant with a very fragile argument without any substantial reason.)The two did not look convincing at all.

In fact, both Neha and Nikhil came across as highly biased and weak. (Here's my HONEST take on the whole episode where I thought Neha and Nikhil had gone overboard in the name of being feminists: Roadies Contestant Slaps 'Cheating' Girlfriend': Neha Dhupia's Response To Trolls Barely Explains Her Obnoxious Tone and Derogatory Stance!

And recently, Neha's husband Angad Bedi had to bear the brunt for the bloopers his wife made. Anagd wasted no time in taking his wife's side and netizens decided to call a spade a spade and gave it back in the manner these celebs must pay attention to only if they wish to learn from their mistakes.

Fans thought Angad's response "Jo Ukhadna Hia Toh Ukhad Lo" looked absolutely immature with many wondering if Neha herself posted that comment using her husband's social media account. What was worse was when some influencers questioned Neha and Anagd's credentials as actors, their standing in Bollywood and also retorted "Bhai, ukhad ne ke liye pehle kuch bana toh lo"

Another wrote “Don’t stand for what you know is wrong, mistakes happen, we can all be okay with that, but standing for what you said in the heat of the moment, that is purely dumb.” The other fan remarked “I don’t think you got this much attention in your lifetime please you should thank public for making you famous and congo for 5 more gf”

Here are some of the choicest remarks. Do take a look!

