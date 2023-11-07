A day after actress Rashmika Mandanna strongly reacted against her Deepfake video, a new morphed picture of actress Katrina Kaif from Tiger 3 is now doing the rounds on social media. The image, which is originally from the upcoming Tiger 3 movie, has been modified. Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Towel Fight Scene in Salman Khan's Film, Says 'I Don't Think There Has Been Fight Sequence Like This'.

It showed her entering an elevator and sporting explicit clothes. However, it turned out to be a video of British-Indian influencer named Zara Patel and her face was altered with the Pushpa: The Rise actress’ face. Deepfake AI is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, audio and video hoaxes.

