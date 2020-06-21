Bollywood is currently witnessing furore on social media accounts, especially Twitter. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise opened a few controversies and many celebs are getting dragged in it. The past week was all about these topics and the negative, unpleasant discussion over various related topics. Owing to this, actress Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter. Now, following the suit, actor Saqib Saleem has also bid goodbye to this social media platform. Sonakshi Sinha Quits Twitter and Disables the Comments Section of Her Instagram Account After the Nepotism Debate Online (View Post).

In a note to his fans, he posted his last tweet where he told the reason behind leaving Twitter.' He wrote, "I am breaking up with you Twitter" while posting this note. An excerpt from the note reads as, "These last few days forced me to realize that I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It's made me realize that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious."

Here's the note by Saqib Saleem:

Saqib Saleem's note (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Earlier, Dabangg actress Sonakshi announced her departure from Twitter by posting, "'Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter.' She also disabled her Instagram comments section to avoid any further discussion on the same.

