Sonakshi Sinha becomes the latest Bollywood celebrity to deactivate her Twitter account and say goodbye to the micro-blogging site. The actress posted the same news on her Instagram. However, that's not it as Sonakshi also has disabled the comments section of her Instagram account. The Dabangg actress in her IG post mentioned that she is quitting Twitter to stay away from negativity. FYI, from past a few days, owing to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, the nepotism debate has sparked once again. Many Bollywood biggies are called out on social media for being the reason behind SSR's death. Sonam Kapoor Disables the Comments Section on her Instagram Account after Nepotism Debate Gains Momentum on Social Media.

Sonakshi in her post on Insta explained how to protect her own sanity she has decided to press the deactivate button of Twitter. The Bollywood babe teased a photo of Amy Poehler flashing the peace out sign. While the actress did mention about Twitter, we wonder why she did not add that she has also restricted her Instagram comments section. Sona captioned the post as, 'Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter.' Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post).

Check Out Sonakshi Sinha's Post Below:

Well, she is not the first celebrity to bid adieu to Twitter. As earlier, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Neha Bhasin have also pulled out the same stunt. And it was Sonam who had disabled her Instagram comments section. Indeed, Sushant's demise has sent shockwaves in the industry and the #JusticeForSushant movement online is surely making our Bollywood celebs uncomfortable and how. Stay tuned!

