Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has taken the box office by storm! The YRF-backed romantic musical stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The movie was released in theatres on July 18, and 10 days after its release, it has broken multiple records and is showing no signs of slowing down. The impressive performances, heartfelt music, and positive word-of-mouth are driving fans to rush to theatres to watch and re-watch the film. After all, Mohit Suri deserves a comeback like this. As per the latest box office reports, Saiyaara has now joined the INR 250 crore club in India. Blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’ Girl Aneet Padda’s Next Project ‘Nyaya’ To Release on OTT, but YRF Grooming Actress As Bollywood’s Next Big Thing – Here’s What We Know.

‘Saiyaara’ Magic at the Box Office

After a strong opening at the box office with INR 25 crore on Day 1, Saiyaara's earnings jumped to INR 26 crore on Day 2 and a whopping INR 35.75 crore on Sunday. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected INR 175.25 crore in its first week.

According to a post shared by him, the romantic drama collected INR 18.50 crore in its second Friday, INR 27 crore on its second Saturday and a smashing 30 crore on its second Sunday, ie, Day 10 of its release. This takes the total collection of Saiyaara to INR 250 crore in India already.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Saiyaara’:

‘Saiyaara’ Weekend 2 Numbers Beat Some of Bollywood’s Biggest Hits!

According to Taran Adarsh, the impressive Weekend 2 numbers of Saiyaara (INR 75.50 crore) are better than some of the Indian film industry's biggest hits, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's career-best blockbusters. Yes, you heard that right, Saiyaara's Weekend 2 collections have surpassed the likes of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (INR 56.10 cr), KGF Hindi version (INR 52.49 cr), Sanju (INR 62.97 cr), Pathaan (INR 63.50 cr), and Dangal (INR 73.70 cr).

‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Update

'SAIYAARA' CONTINUES ITS HISTORIC RUN – CHALLENGING THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTERS... #Saiyaara is now competing with the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema. Yes, you read that right – the *Weekend 2* numbers of #Saiyaara are HIGHER than those of #Dangal [₹ 73.70 cr], #Pathaan [₹… pic.twitter.com/8ZtFG8nHJB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 28, 2025

It might not sound extraordinary at first, but when you realise the film stars two complete newcomers in lead roles, it’s nothing short of mind-blowing. While the success of other movies mentioned above came with strong fan bases, Saiyaara largely relied on its storytelling, music and fresh faces. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Have you watched the romantic musical yet?

