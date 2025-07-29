Mohit Suri's latest directorial, Saiyaara, and its remarkable box office success have shifted all focus to Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film. Saiyaara, a romantic musical featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has somewhat changed the way moviegoers perceive modern Bollywood romantic films, which has, in some ways, added more pressure on Anurag Basu's highly awaited project (reportedly Aashiqui 3) starring Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and 'Kissik Girl' Sreeleela in lead roles. ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Hit Romantic Musical Crosses INR 250 Cr in India; Mohit Suri Film Beats Weekend 2 Records of These Bollywood Blockbusters!.

Parallels are being drawn between the two movies, especially due to the rockstar protagonists and emotionally charged romance stories, which is leading to speculation that Anurag Basu's untitled film is being rescripted to avoid any similar narratives. However, despite the ongoing rumours, Anurag Basu has assured fans that he is not rescripting or reshooting his upcoming movie.

Anurag Basu Not Reshooting for His Next With Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

After comparisons between Mohit Suri's Saiyaara and Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film emerged online, the Metro In Dino director clarified the distinctions between the two films and dismissed the speculations concerning the delay of his film's release. In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag Basu said, "Mohit and I are very close. Im happy for his film's sucess. The only siiliarity between our films is that the male lead is a rockstar, the stories are otherwise very different."

Dismissing the claims regarding the reshoot, Anurag Basu explained, "In my film, the girl doesnt have dementia or any other condition. I was aware of the Alzheimers angle in Saiyaara, so theres no reason to repeat it in my story."

Anurag Basu on Why the Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Starrer Is Facing a Delay

The buzz around Anurag Basu's movie delay started after Saiyaara received impressive reviews and attracted audiences to theatres in large numbers, making some people believe that the director decided to delay the release to make changes to his film. However, according to him, the delay isn’t because of script or story tweaks but simply because only 40% of the film has been shot and Kartik Aaryan has a tight schedule.

He said, "In August and September, we plan another schedule where Kartik will appear clean-shaven. Right now, he's filming Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which requires a different look. Continuity is the only challenge. Once he wraps that, we'll lock the next phase." ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday Reveals He’s a BLINK, Names THIS BLACKPINK Idol As His Favourite in Viral Video – WATCH.

The much-anticipated Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, was initially planned for a Diwali 2025 release. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers have now pushed the release due to Kartik Aaryan's overlapping schedules. The movie is now aiming for a Valentine's Day 2026 release.

