Ahaan Panday, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin, made a shining debut with Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda. The young actors' impressive performances in the romantic musical directed by Mohit Suri have somewhat changed the way audiences perceive modern romance films. With almost zero promotions before its release, the movie unexpectedly struck a chord with viewers, thanks to its heartfelt story and soulful music, making the newcomers some of the most sought-after actors in the country. Following the success of Saiyaara, many star kids are eager to work with Ahaan, and Khushi Kapoor is one of them. Amid ‘Saiyaara’ Success, Is Anurag Basu Rewriting ‘Aashiqui 3’ Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela? Here’s What Filmmaker Revealed.

Khushi Kapoor Chooses Ahaan Panday Over Aryan Khan

In an old video from 2019, actress Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood legend Sridevi's younger daughter, appeared on Neha Dhupia's talk show even before she made her own acting debut. Khushi was asked to pick a male co-star for her debut film from Ahaan Panday, Aryan Khan and Meezaan Jaaferi. Replying to this, she said, "I have only seen Ahaan act out of the three of them, so I guess it would be like the safest option." Her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, rooted for Meezaan Jaaferi as her ideal co-star.

Watch ‘Saiyaara’ in Theatres Near You

Fast forward to 2023, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Sehgal and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies Movie Review: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's Acting Debut is Visually-Pleasing Yet Surface-Level Dive Into Riverdale Tales (LatestLY Exclusive).

Internet Reacts

A post about Khushi Kapoor naming Ahaan Panday as her ideal choice for a debut film recently went viral on Reddit. The majority of users expressed relief that collaboration didn’t happen. Many commented that if Saiyaara had featured Khushi Kapoor instead of Aneet Padda, the film would have flopped. A user wrote, "If Khushi was in Saiyaara, it would have flopped. Aneet’s acting was a major part of the success." Another said, "Thank godddd this did not work out!!! She would have ruined his debut and the movie would have tanked really bad!"

Khushi Kaoor Trolled for Past Debut Plans With Ahaan Panday

Khushi Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post

Currently, neither Ahaan Panday nor Khushi Kapoor have officially announced their upcoming projects. Khushi was last seen in Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. On the other hand, Saiyaara continues its dominant march at the box office crossing INR 400 crore worldwide 11 days after its release.

