As the entire nation mourns the loss of life in the horrific Air India crash in Ahmedabad, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that only God knows what he is doing. In the recent past, some unfortunate events have taken place which have left everyone shocked to their core. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis Prays for ‘Continued Strength and Peace’ As She Reacts to Tragic Incident (View Post).

Reflecting on all that has happened, Ram Gopal Varma took to his X timeline and wrote, "GOD knows what GOD is doing?" Talking about the horrific Pahalgam attack, he added, "You to a beautiful location for a vacation and terrorists shoot you". On April 22, militants ended up killing around 26 civilians in the Pahalgam region of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, mainly targeting Hindu tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. Avenging the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, attacking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This led to cross-border tension between the two neighbours.

Ram Gopal Varma Expresses His Sadness Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

GOD knows what GOD is doing ? You to a beautiful location for a vacation and terrorists shoot you 😒 You go to celebrate in a trophy parade and you die in a stampede 😳 You fly in a plane and the plane crashes 😢 You are eating a meal in your hostel and a plane falls on you… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 13, 2025

Shifting his focus to the Bengaluru stampede, the Sarkar Raj maker shared, "You go to celebrate in a trophy parade and you die in a stampede". On June 4, eleven people lost their lives in a stampede in Bengaluru during a victory parade celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League win. He also expressed grief over the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad saying "You fly in a plane and the plane crashes." "You are eating a meal in your hostel and a plane falls on you," he added. Bengaluru Stampede: Head Constable Walks to Raj Bhavan With Black Armband and Ambedkar Portrait To Protest Suspension of Police Commissioner B Dayanand After Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy, Pic Surfaces.

On Thursday, Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed soon after taking off. The aircraft plunged into a residential complex near BJ Medical College. Out of the 242 people on board the flight, only 1 survived, leaving 241 dead. After taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 p.m. (IST) the plane lost control moments later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).