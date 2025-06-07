A picture has surfaced on social media from Bengaluru showing Head Constable Narasimharaju marching to Raj Bhavan wearing a black armband and holding a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar. The one-man protest was staged on June 6, against the suspension of Police Commissioner B Dayanand and four officers following the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people. Narasimharaju alleged the government acted in haste without a full investigation, demoralising honest police personnel. He was later detained by Vidhana Soudha police and released on station bail. Bengaluru Stampede: CID Begins Investigation Into Chinnaswamy Stampede Tragedy, Plans Custody for Jailed Accused Amid Magisterial Probe.

Head Constable Marches to Raj Bhavan With Ambedkar Portrait in Bengaluru

Bengaluru constable protests police suspensions Head constable Narasimharaju marched to Raj Bhavan with Ambedkar's portrait and a black armband, opposing the suspension of Commissioner B Dayanand and four others after the RCB stampede He said action without a full probe… pic.twitter.com/wtUHsfkkC9 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 7, 2025

