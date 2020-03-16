Ajay Devgn’s Raid Clocks 2 Years, Tanhaji Star Shares the Film’s BTS Video Revealing the ‘Reason Why It Resonated with the Audience’

Ajay Devgn’s Raid Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn's Raid was released two years ago on this date, and the actor took to social media and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film for fans. "Raid was a film made in real-time, that's why it resonated with the audience. #2YearsOfRaid," Devgn tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, a fan wrote: "Love you sir. I'm very excited for #RAID2. When are you doing it?" Another fan expressed: "Masterpiece .... We Want Raid 2." A similar demand was expressed by other fans in the comments section.

Ajay Devgn Shares BTS Video from the sets of Raid as the film clocks 2 years

Raj Kumar Gupta Celebrates 2 Years of Raid

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, "Raid" starred Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Sheeba Chaddha and others. The film, inspired by a true incident, released on March 16 2018, and was commercially profitable.