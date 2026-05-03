Akshara Singh New Relationship: Bhojpuri Actress Confesses Falling in Love Again After Pawan Singh Breakup

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Bhojpuri superstar Akshara Singh has officially moved on from her tumultuous past. In a candid interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the actress revealed that she has fallen in love for the second time, marking the first time she has openly discussed a new relationship since her highly publicised and controversial breakup with Pawan Singh. Akshara Singh Beautiful Photos and Videos: Bhojpuri Actress Channels Her Inner 'Kashmir Ki Kali'.

Akshara Singh Confirms She’s in Love

When asked bluntly about her current relationship status, Akshara did not hold back. "It has happened, it's still going on. I'm in love," she confessed. While she confirmed the relationship, she remained tight-lipped about the identity of her new partner, citing a fear of the "evil eye" (nazar). Regarding marriage, the actress explained that she is currently in the "figuring out" stage. "Everything is new right now... I'm trying to figure the person out first," she added, emphasising her focus on her future rather than dwelling on previous heartbreaks.

Akshara Singh Slams Pawan Singh

Akshara made it clear that she has closed the chapter on her relationship with Pawan Singh. When asked to name a good quality of the singer-actor during a podcast, she reportedly burst out laughing before giving a sarcastic reply, "He’s done so much good that I don’t even remember his good qualities." She further noted that while Pawan is a "great singer," she considers Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) to be a superior actor. Reflecting on the double standards in the industry, Akshara highlighted the hypocrisy she faced, "He's hanging out with girls at ten different places, and no one questions him... I've had an affair, and I'm guilty. No one's letting me live in peace. Is it just because I'm a girl?"

Akshara Singh Opens Up on Past Abuse

The relationship between Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh came to an end in 2019 amid serious and widely reported allegations. Akshara had accused the actor of physical abuse, claiming he once locked her in a room and assaulted her. She also alleged receiving death threats and even facing an attempt of acid attack during that period. In addition, she stated that she was effectively side-lined from the Bhojpuri film industry, with work opportunities drying up at the peak of the controversy. Reflecting on that difficult phase, Akshara credited her father’s constant support for helping her endure the ordeal, adding that “surviving is my biggest victory,” highlighting her resilience and strength. Who Is Akshara Singh? Why Is She So Popular? From Career Beginnings to Social Media Presence, Discover the Star Behind Bhojpuri Cinema’s Hits.

Akshara Singh Praises Tej Pratap Yadav

Beyond her personal life, Akshara touched upon her political inclinations. She expressed a personal fondness for Tej Pratap Yadav, noting that she relates to his "unfiltered" way of speaking. She also praised political strategist Prashant Kishor (PK), describing his thought process as "very good." Today, Akshara continues to be one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, successfully re-establishing her career through independent projects and music videos despite the previous attempts to sideling her.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).