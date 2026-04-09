Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, suffered an injury while performing a high-octane stunt for the film. The makers on Thursday shared a BTS video of Bhooth Bangla featuring Akshay, popularly known for performing his own stunts, who was seen performing a high-octane sequence, executing a dramatic jump kick mid-air. From Dream Cast to Akshay Kumar Returning to Comedy Avatar, Here’s Why ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Is the Most Awaited Film!

Akshay Kumar Injured During Stunt

However, while landing, he loses balance and falls, hurting himself in the process. Akshay recently shared that he opposes the use of VFX and AI as it takes away the real thrill of action, making it feel artificial. He shared his preference for performing real stunts instead of relying on VFX or AI, as it allows audiences to truly feel the effort and authenticity. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, however, the makers of the film announced a new release date on April 2. The film is now scheduled for an April 16 release. Co-producer Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared that the film was release date was pushed due to the exceptional performance of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Akshay Kumar Reacts to Tensions Amidst Ongoing Wars, Shares a Message of Prayer and Hope.

'Bhooth Bangla' Release Shifted to This Date

The post read, “After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla, 16 April, with the first show starting at 9 PM. Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus and attention they deserve. The Bhooth Bangla team looks forward to welcoming you in cinemas on April 16, 9 pm onwards”. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, and directed by Priyadarshan, the film is set to debut in cinemas on April 16.

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