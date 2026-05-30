Padmini Kolhapure Supports Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’ Row: CINTAA Sr Vice-President Backs Actor After FWICE Ban (Watch Video)

Veteran actress and Senior Vice-President of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), Padmini Kolhapure, has firmly expressed her organisation's support for actor Ranveer Singh amidst the escalating Don 3 controversy. Her statement comes after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh, following a complaint from filmmaker Farhan Akhtar regarding the actor's sudden withdrawal from the highly anticipated project. Kolhapure emphasised CINTAA's commitment to its members, stating, "CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us."

Padmini Kolhapure Supports Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’ Row - Watch Video:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian actress and Vice-President of CINTAA, Padmini Kolhapure, alongside Indian music composer Anu Malik, opened up about the recent ban imposed on actor Ranveer Singh amid his exit from Don 3. Padmini further said that CINTAA will stand with Ranveer… pic.twitter.com/RDabHu7jP7 — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2026

Ranveer Singh Exits 'Don 3'

The dispute originated from Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3 just weeks before filming was scheduled to commence. Singh had been announced as the new lead for the iconic franchise in August 2023, taking over a role previously held by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, a casting decision that had generated considerable industry and fan attention.

Farhan Akhtar Files Complaint With FWICE

Farhan Akhtar, who is directing and producing the film, subsequently filed a formal complaint with FWICE, alleging that Singh's abrupt departure caused a substantial financial setback of approximately INR 45 crore due to pre-production expenses already incurred. Reports suggest that creative differences and production delays were contributing factors to the actor's decision to step away from the project.

FWICE Bans Ranveer Singh

In response to Akhtar's complaint and after alleged attempts to reach out to Singh proved unsuccessful, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive on Monday, May 27, 2026. While initially perceived by some as a "ban," FWICE later clarified that it was a temporary measure, advising its members across 30 crafts not to work with the actor until the matter is resolved. ‘Don 3’ Row: Is FWICE’s Ban on Ranveer Singh Legally Valid? EXPLAINED.

Ranveer Singh Statement on 'Don 3' Exit Controversy

Despite the escalating situation, Ranveer Singh has maintained a public silence, with his official spokesperson releasing a statement affirming the actor's "highest regard for the film fraternity" and his belief that "professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon on Ranveer Singh Row

The controversy has drawn varied reactions from within the film industry. CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon also voiced disappointment over FWICE's directive, noting that neither the actor nor the producers had approached CINTAA for mediation. ‘Don 3’ Row: CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon Questions Ranveer Singh for Not Seeking Film Body’s Help in Farhan Akhtar Dispute.

Ram Gopal Varma Slams FWICE

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma publicly criticised FWICE's action, labelling it a "kangaroo court" and questioning its authority in such matters. See his tweet here.

RGV Supports Ranveer Singh Against Ban - See Post:

BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 29, 2026

As discussions continue, with reports even suggesting a rejected compensation offer from Singh, the future of 'Don 3' and the resolution of this high-profile industry dispute remain uncertain.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).