Akshay Kumar is sulking these days and it has nothing to do with his Bollywood career. It has everything to do with the achievements of the women in his family. And before you jump to conclusions, we are referring to the fact that how Akki is feeling left out after his Mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia got to work with the legendary Christopher Nolan in Tenet and how his wife Twinkle Khanna got to interview him later. Tenet Ending Explained: From Robert Pattinson’s Neil to Dimple Kapadia’s Priya Singh, Decoding the Final Fates of Main Characters in Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Taking to Twitter, a very proud Akki first highlighted the achievements of his MIL and wife on how they got to interact with Nolan, and then wrote about how he was the only one left in the family who had yet to meet and interact with the "visual genius". Well, we feel ya Akki! TENET Movie Review: Christopher Nolan’s Latest Is a Spectacular Puzzle That’s Also a Numbing Head-Scratcher! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

First my mom-in-law worked with #ChristopherNolan and now the wife gets to interview him...seems like I’m the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk 😞 @TweakIndia pic.twitter.com/CWI2BRxaVv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2020

After many delays, Christopher Nolan's most ambitious film Tenet released in India on December 4. However, what makes the movie extra special for the Indian audience is the fact that it has Dimple Kapadia playing a key role, an arms dealer in the film. So far, the movie has been receiving positive reviews.

