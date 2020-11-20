Akshay Kumar filed a defamation case against YouTuber, Rashid Siddique. The actor alleged that the internet content producer made a video falsely linking him Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. And it was not an ordinary lawsuit., but the actor demanded Rs 500 crore from the YouTuber. On Friday, in the court, not only Rashid refused to pay the amount, but also threaten the actor with a counter legal action, if he didn't retract his complaint. THIS is only getting started, it seems. Akshay Kumar Slaps Rs 500 Crore Defamation Suit Against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Who Falsely Embroiled him in Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty Case.

In the court, Rashid claimed that the information he shared was already out on the news and he placed his reliance on news channels as sources. His lawyer added, "Your client (Kumar) faced severe backlash after interviewing an influential politician whereby thousands of personal remarks were made against your client, but he did not take any action against them, and selectively chose to take action against my client (Siddiqee).”

Here's The Notice From Rashid Asking Akshay To Withdraw The Complaint:

#RashidSiddiqee calls upon #AkshayKumar to withdraw his notice failing which legal proceedings would be initiated by Siddiqee.@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/5QHBPYEqg4 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 20, 2020

#RashidSiddiqee claims that the news was already in the public domain and he had placed reliance on the other news channels as sources. Adds that the notice was sent after a delay of 3 months, considering the allegations about harm to #AkshayKumar reputation.@akshaykumar — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 20, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances. A CBI probe was launched, after his family alleged abetment of suicide on his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. The YouTuber had made various claims in his video, including that Akshay tried to help Rhea run away to Canada.

