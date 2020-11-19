Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. However, malpractices by taking SSR's name is still prominent. Talking on the same lines, recently, on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar slapped a defamation suit against a YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui who mentioned the actor's name related to Sushant's death case, as reported by Mid-day. Well, this is not the first time Rashid's name has popped for all things wrong, as earlier he was also arrested by the police for churning fake stories related to Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray and linking them to the case. SSR Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Appears Before NCB for Second Day.

According to the reports on the said portal, in one of his YouTube videos, Rashid accused Akshay of helping Rhea Chakraborty to escape Canada and also added that he was having secret meetings with the Mumbai police and Aaditya regarding SSR's death. The YouTuber also mentioned that Akki was unhappy with Sushant bagging the lead role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. SSR Death Probe: Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta During Her Interrogation With NCB In Drug Case.

Reportedly, it was after advocate Dharmendra Mishra of the Shiv Sena’s legal cell filed a case against the YouTuber, his wrongdoing came to light. Siddiqui has minted over Rs 15 lakh in four months for his video content on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rashid owns a YouTube channel titled FF News and happens to be a civil engineer from Bihar. Rashid earned the highest i.e Rs 6.5 lakhs in the September via his channel. The court has granted him anticipatory bail. Stay tuned!

