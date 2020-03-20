Akshay Kumar Slams the Travellers Not Practicing Home-Quarantine, Asks 'What Kind of Mentality Is This?' (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world is on its toes to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries across the globe have shut down theatres, banned social gatherings and have been urging their citizen to practice social distancing. In India, the idea of social distancing is being promoted as Janta Curfew by PM Narendra Modi. The artists from the entertainment industry are also spreading awareness by various means. Priyanka Chopra organised a live chat session with WHO director with Tedros Adhanom. Kartik Aaryan posted his famous monologue but changed the dialogues to spread awareness. Now, Akshay Kumar has also posted a video asking the audience to practice social distancing.

In his video, posted on his social media pages, Akshay said, "People who have been tested at the Mumbai airport for Coronavirus and lie in the low-risk category, they are stamped and sent for quarantine to their homes or hotel. But believe it or not, despite being stamped for home-quarantine, some of these people are not only roaming in the city but also visiting various locations in the country. They are going to weddings, on holidays, going to crowded places, partying. What kind of mentality is this?"

He further urged people to stay at home for the next few weeks. "This will be the first race in the world where the one who stops will win and help others win. BMC's stamp is a badge of honour because you are not only securing yourself but saving many other lives," he added.

Watch Akshay Kumar's Video Here:

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please 🙏🏻 #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, news broke that singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for COVID-19. The singer has been accused of not practising social distancing and partying by netizen. Kanika has refuted such claims and said that she maintained a distance from people.