'Babydoll' Singer Kanika Kapoor Confirms Testing Positive for COVID-19 Urges People To Practise Self Isolation (Read Post)

The dreaded Coronavirus has now found its first victim in Bollywood. Noted singer Kanika Kapoor, who became a name to reckon with after her hit number "Babydoll" from Ragini MMS became a chartbuster, has tested positive for COVID-19. Twitter, until now, was abuzz with a tweet from social activist and film maker Ashoke Pandit's account where he revealed that Kanika had contracted the flu during her stay in London. Kamasutra Fame Indira Verma Becomes Second Game Of Thrones Actor to Test Positive For COVID-19.
And while Twitter is up in arms regarding the matter, Kanika herself took to social media and informed one and all that she had indeed tested positive for COVID-19. Lost Actor Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Announces the News Via Instagram (Watch Video).
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
In her post, Kanika made sure to clarify that contrary to reports and allegations that she hid from going through screening at the airport, she had indeed undergone a scan as per the norms and regulations in place and that she had developed 'flu-like' symptoms 4 days ago. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko: List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.
It can be recalled that Ashoke Pandit, in his tweet also alleged Kanika of being 'irresponsible' and 'shameless' for not only 'hiding her travel history from the authorities' but also for 'attending a party at a 5 star'.
Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor
for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl.
Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger.
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 20, 2020
However, slamming reports of the actress partying after her return from London, her brother Anurag told SpotboyE, "All these are rumours to malign her image. Who throws a party at this time? Please put an end to this rumour."
Kanika also assured her fans and followers that she and her entire family have self quarantined themselves from others and that follow-ups with all the people that she had met with in the past few days were also going on. Urging everyone not to panic, Kanika asked them to follow the directives that have been issued in public interest to get through the Coronavirus Pandemic. Get well soon Kanika!