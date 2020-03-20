'Babydoll' Singer Kanika Kapoor Confirms Testing Positive for COVID-19 Urges People To Practise Self Isolation (Read Post)

Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The dreaded Coronavirus has now found its first victim in Bollywood. Noted singer Kanika Kapoor, who became a name to reckon with after her hit number "Babydoll" from Ragini MMS became a chartbuster, has tested positive for COVID-19. Twitter, until now, was abuzz with a tweet from social activist and film maker Ashoke Pandit's account where he revealed that Kanika had contracted the flu during her stay in London. Kamasutra Fame Indira Verma Becomes Second Game Of Thrones Actor to Test Positive For COVID-19.

And while Twitter is up in arms regarding the matter, Kanika herself took to social media and informed one and all that she had indeed tested positive for COVID-19. Lost Actor Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Announces the News Via Instagram (Watch Video).

Check Out Kanika's Instagram Post Below:

In her post, Kanika made sure to clarify that contrary to reports and allegations that she hid from going through screening at the airport, she had indeed undergone a scan as per the norms and regulations in place and that she had developed 'flu-like' symptoms 4 days ago. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko: List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

It can be recalled that Ashoke Pandit, in his tweet also alleged Kanika of being 'irresponsible' and 'shameless' for not only 'hiding her travel history from the authorities' but also for 'attending a party at a 5 star'.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl. Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 20, 2020

However, slamming reports of the actress partying after her return from London, her brother Anurag told SpotboyE, "All these are rumours to malign her image. Who throws a party at this time? Please put an end to this rumour."

Kanika also assured her fans and followers that she and her entire family have self quarantined themselves from others and that follow-ups with all the people that she had met with in the past few days were also going on. Urging everyone not to panic, Kanika asked them to follow the directives that have been issued in public interest to get through the Coronavirus Pandemic. Get well soon Kanika!