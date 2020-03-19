Kartik Aaryan Shares ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Style Monologue to Support PM Narendra Modi’s Social Distancing Appeal to Fight Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan rose to fame by giving a spectacular performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2. But it was his monologues in these films which grabbed more attention and made him a sensation overnight. And while those filmy monologues were all about relationship problems and women, this time, the actor took to social media and shared a monologue with a message which is need of the hour. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, supporting Narendra Modi's social distancing idea, the actor took to Twitter and ranted at his fans. Kartik Aaryan Unveils His New Magazine Cover Along With an Important Advice for Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

In the video shared, the star is seen emphasising on how companies have provided facilities to its employees by giving them work from home option with an aim to avoid the deadly virus and not for their own good. Further, he added that this is not the correct time to play cricket or go on a vacation with your friends/families, as it can create a mess in India. He also schooled one and all by stating that ideally, we want to 'Netflix and chill,' but when we are given a chance to stay indoors, all we want to is work. Not just this, he also talked about the importance of social distancing and how everyone should follow the guidelines shared by the Indian government. Kartik Aaryan, the Chocolate Boy in a Teddy Bear Moschino Jumper!

Check Out Kartik's Video Below:

#CoronaStopKaroNa My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

Well done, Kartik, as we do agree with many points made by you in the video above. Safety comes first and that's exactly what the actor is trying to prove here. Also, it's really very important for influential celebs to come out and speak about the coronavirus pandemic as well as social distancing, as it can educate many. Kudos to Aaryan. Stay tuned!