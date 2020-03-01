Akshay Kumar to Donate Rs 1.5 Crore for Building a Transgender Home In India, Confirms Laxmmi Bomb Director Raghava Lawrence

Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1.5 Crore To Build A Transgender Home In Chennai (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Akshay Kumar, he is not only the superstar of Bollywood, but he is also a man with a golden heart. Besides giving his 100% in films and other non-filmy projects, the actor has come forward for various other causes. In the past, he has donated Rs 9 lakh each to the families of 12 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in a Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh. He has also donated Rs 1 crore for the Chennai Relief Fund, and many others. And this time the actor has would be donating Rs 1.5 crore to build a transgender home in India. This good news has been shared by the director of Laxmmi Bomb, Raghava Lawrence. Assam Floods: Akshay Kumar Donates 1 Crore Each for the CM Relief Fund and Kaziranga National Park Rescue.

Raghava Lawrence took to Facebook to make this big announcement. He has not only written a lengthy note thanking Akshay Kumar, but also shared few pictures. The filmmaker wrote, “Hai friends and fans, I would like to share one good news, Akshay kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building transgender home for the first time in India.” Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar Requests Raghava Lawrence To Come On Board as Director Again- Read Full Statement.

Raghava Lawrence further mentioned, “As everyone is already aware that Larencce Charitable Trust has been initiating various projects for education, home for kids, medical and physically abled dancers. Our trust is now entering into its 15th year. We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building , so during Laxmmi Bomb shoot I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender’s home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender’s home. I consider everyone who helps as god , so now Akshay kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust next vision is to uplift transgender’s and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar’s sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgender’s. we will inform the bhoomi pooja date soon. I need all your blessing.”

On the work front, the team of Laxmmi Bomb, that also features Kiara Advani as the lead actress, has wrapped up the final schedule of the film. Akshay would be seen playing the role of a transgender in this movie. This movie is a remake of the Muni 2: Kanchana. Laxmmi Bomb is all set to be released on May 22!