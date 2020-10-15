Ali Fazal came into our lives singing "Give Me Some Sunshine" in 3 Idiots. Though a minute role, the actor was here to stay. He gained recognition with the film, Fukrey. Eventually, he went on to even star in Hollywood films like Victoria and Abdul with Judie Dench, Furious 7 and the upcoming, Death on the Nile, with Gal Gadot. But arguably, India loves him the most for playing Guddu in the web-series, Mirzapur. The actor has an interesting theory about what made the show monumentally popular in the country. Ali said, "That’s because we are a country that loves championing underdogs." Ali Fazal Gets the Cutest Birthday Wish from Girlfriend Richa Chadha (View Pic).

In an interview with The Telegraph, he added, "When someone rises from the bottom, we feel ki yeh toh apna hain. I feel that these two brothers (Guddu and Bablu, played by Vikrant Massey) had that."

He continued, "Of course, the layout is very different... it’s a story of gangsters, but in essence, it’s about the underdog. These kind of stories, with such high-intensity drama, also bring a certain closure to the viewer. I think that’s why the hype is so much... everyone on the Internet is always asking, ‘What will Guddu do now?’ And I am like, ‘Will people be okay if Guddu just walked out saying he’s done because he’s lost his brother and wife?’ I don’t know. That won’t tell a good story, would it?" Ali Fazal Birthday: 6 Explosive Dialogues of Guddu Pandit That We Can't Get Over.

Talking about his character, the actor said, "I will carry the Guddu of Season 1 with me forever. Some parts do take a toll on me, especially during and a few days after shoot. I am a hungry actor, I really love it when my directors push me out of my comfort zone."

"I am almost dreading watching some scenes in Season 2," he added, talking about the new season which will stream on Amazon Prime from October 23.

The actor will also be seen in the film, Codename: Johnny Walker, in the lead role in the near future. The table read for Fukrey's second sequel have also begun.

