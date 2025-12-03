Actress Rasika Dugal, best known for playing Beena Tripathi in the hit show Mirzapur, recently said that she would reject Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film Animal, saying that she refuses to associate with films that celebrate misogyny. Calling the condition non-negotiable, the actress said that she would outright reject the film if she were offered to convert to act in it. However, her statement did not go down well with netizens and also singer Malini Awasthi, who hit back at the actress. We the Women Asia Mumbai 2025: Jaya Bachchan Blasts Paparazzi Culture, Asks ‘What Kind of Celebrity Are You?’, Adds She Has Zero Relationship With Media Photographers (Watch Video).

Rasika Dugal on Why Wont Do Films Like ‘Animal’

During a chat with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Rasika Dugal talked about playing problematic characters on screen that don't align with her. She said, "The things that I won't do are celebrate misogyny or be part of a propaganda film. Those things are non-negotiable for me." Responding to this, Barkha Dutt recalled her earlier conversation with Rashmika Mandanna on the topic, which contradicts Rasika's statement. She said, "I think your point is, its not the actor, its the institutionalisation or the respectabiity given to the misogyny tahts the problem."

Rasika further said, "I would be very happy to play a character whose politics is not in sync with mine, and I often do. I'm not Beena Tripathi in real life. I don't go around killing people and violating men. Understanding a mind which is not mine is why I do what I do. But, it's important for me that the politics of the project is aligned with mine."

Singer Malini Awasthi Criticises Rasika Dugal

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday (December 2), folk singer Malini Awasthi re-shared Barkha Dutt's post from the event where Rasika Dugal said it was non-negotiable for her to be a part of a propaganda film. Calling out the actress, the singer wrote, "Coming from someone who played Mrs Tripathi in Mirzapur! Height of double standards."

Malini Awasthi Calls Rasika Dugal ‘Hypocite’ After Her ‘Animal’ Statement

Coming from someone who played mrs Tripathi in Mirzapur! Hight of double standards! https://t.co/WEKL5PF9fK — मालिनी अवस्थी Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) December 2, 2025

For the unversed, Rasika Dugal plays a complex character of Beena Tripathi in the hit Prime Video series, where she engages in sexual relations with her father-in-law and house help. She is also involved in the killing of people in the Ali Fazal and Pakaj Tripathi-led show. ‘Delhi Crime S3’ X Review: Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi Shine With Their Strong Performances and Socially Relevant Story, Netizens Call the Netflix Series ‘Dark, Raw and Relevant’.

Rasika Dugal at We the Women Asia 2025

Rasika Dugal’s Work Front

Rasika Dugal began her acting career with Anwar in 2007 and later starred in films and shows like No Smoking, Hamid, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and A Suitable Boy. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

