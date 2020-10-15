Ali Fazal celebrates his birthday today and girlfriend Richa Chadha has the sweetest birthday wish for him. The cutesy couple of B-town who had earlier planned to settle down this year had to postpone their wedding, courtesy coronavirus pandemic. And while they are busy figuring out their future plans and balancing their careers individually, Richa took a moment to wish her man with the sweetest birthday message ever. The actress took to her Twitter account to share a rather warm birthday post for Ali and it surely melted our hearts. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Look Gorgeous As They Deck Up In Ethnic Wear For a Bridal Magazine Cover (View Pic).

"Happy birthday @alifazal9! You make this brief existence on the planet pleasant. Circa (before ppl knew) FYI - More pix will follow," she captioned while sharing a mushy picture with the birthday boy from their initial days of dating. Isn't it adorable? No, not his goofy face (that too) but too see them together and of course, their cute social media PDA. Ali had a midnight birthday celebration with his set of friends and Richa was obviously a part of it. Ali Fazal Opens Up About Delayed Wedding With Richa Chadha Due To Lockdown.

Check Out Her Post

Happy birthday @alifazal9 ! You make this brief existence on the planet pleasant. ❣️ Circa (before ppl knew) FYI - More pix will follow. pic.twitter.com/ikFN2StTI0 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Speaking about his Fazal had popped her the question, Richa in her earlier interaction had said, “He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday – I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee, nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that he took a 10-minute long nap on the sand – I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal." Adorable, once again!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).