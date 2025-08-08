Actress Isha Talwar, best known for her role in the Prime Video series Mirzapur, recently recalled an uncomfortable incident when she went to meet YRF's (Yash Raj Films) casting director Shanoo Sharma. The actress shared that during the audition, she was asked to cry in the middle of a crowded restaurant, which shattered her confidence. Opening up about the bizarre experience in the comment section of a Shanoo Sharma interview, the actress shared her story and offered a piece of advice to newcomers in the industry. For the unversed, Shanoo is the same person has cast Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the recent Bollywood hit Saiyaara. ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Dating in Real Life? Video of Duo’s Latest Public Outing in Mumbai Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘Made for Each Other’ – WATCH.

Isha Talwar’s ‘Weird’ Audition Experience With YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma

In a detailed comment under the post, Isha Talwar recounted the audition with Shanoo Sharma that left her shaken. The actress revealed that she was asked to do a crying scene in the middle of a busy restaurant, Mia Cucina in Versova, Mumbai. She wrote, "When I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo… i was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay … a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table … I was told i should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence i should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants."

Isha Talwar Accuses YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma of Uncomfortable Audition

Isha questioned the purpose of asking her to give the audition in an unprofessional setting. She added that a casting director should always provide a proper space for talents to give their auditions, just to make sure that they are comfortable and deliver their best. Isha further wrote that she disagreed with the audition and has zero regrets about not getting the role.

Watch Shanoo Sharma’s Interview Clip Below

Isha Talwar’s Message to Newcomers in the Industry

She concluded her story by writing, "Anyway just putting this story a decade later for all the new comers to tell you that feel no pressure … I do remember saying I can’t do it and of course i never got the role … but at least I dint give in to the weird ask and surely dint cry at a restaurant for a role!" ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 Bonus Episode Review: Divyenndu Sharma’s Munna Bhaiyya Returns From the Dead To Serve Deleted Scenes and Unwanted Subplots (LatestLY Exclusive).

Isha Talwar’s Instagram Post

Isha Talwar’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Isha Talwar was last seen in the SonyLiv series Chamak. She next has Siju S Bava's Naale. Apart from Mirzapur, other popular works of Isha Talwar include Bangalore Days, Article 15 and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde.

