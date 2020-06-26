Actor Ali Fazal is all set to host a webinar with educationist Nargish Khambatta, who taught him at Doon School years ago. Khambatta and Ali will host an open webinar this weekend with young adults on their productivity during lockdown. Ali will discuss his own life journey, time in lockdown and how he is charting the way ahead. The actor will also discuss his own holistic education and how his teachers at Doon, including Khambatta, encouraged and empowered him to pursue his dreams. Richa Chadha Pens an Emotional Note for Beau Ali Fazal’s Late Mother (View Post)

"She (Khambatta) taught me English and was my housemaster at the Doon School. I can imagine how lost school kids would be feeling at the moment. School for them is not just for education but an integral part of their social life," said Ali.

"I thought it would be a unique experience to chat with young people about how they are feeling in the lockdown. We are all a little anxious and a little unsure about where we are headed which is why it is imperative that we hold each other through these tough times. I am glad Ms Khambatta asked me to do this webinar and I am looking forward to interacting with the kids," he added.

