Alia Bhatt celebrates her 29th birthday on March 15. She is one of the excellent and finest actresses in the Bollywood industry. In a career span of 11 years in Indian cinema, Alia has definitely proved herself as a gem. Alia is the recipient of four Filmfare Awards. She launched her production house Eternal Sunshine earlier on 2021. Apart from acting, she is also a prowess in singing songs. Till now, she has crooned six of her film's songs with her melodious voice. Alia Bhatt Birthday: She’s a Fashionista Who Has Mastered the Art of Millennial Dressing! (View Pics).

Alia as a child actor made her acting debut with 1999 movie Sangharsh. She bagged her first lead role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. However, since then she has treated us with many wonderful films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy, etc. She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which received thumbs up from critics and audience. Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Enthralling New Offering, Alia Bhatt’s Superlative Performance Is Simply Unmissable!

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday, let's have a look at her all forthcoming movies:

RRR

Alia Bhatt in RRR (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is making her South debut with S.S. Rajamouli's Telugu period-action movie RRR. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn in key roles. RRR is slated to release in theatres on March 25, 2022. Alia will be seen playing the role of Sita in the magnum opus.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was announced earlier on 2021. Touted as romantic drama, the film features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in major roles. The flick is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10, 2023. Alia will be seen playing the role of Rani Chatterjee in the family-entertainer.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva

Alia Bhatt in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva aka Brahmāstra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The superhero-fantasy film will see Alia as Isha. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmāstra will hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022.

Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa Teaser (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jee Le Zaraa, a movie that will celebrate the bond and friendship between three girls, was announced on the year 2021. The movie will see Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, more details about the flick is yet to be revealed.

Darlings

Darlings Wrap Up Celebration (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is Alia Bhatt's debut production venture under her production house Eternal Sunshine Entertainment. The flick will release straight on OTT platform Netflix. However, the release date has not been announced yet. Apart from Alia, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma will also serve as producer. The comedy-drama stars Alia, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew in key roles.

Takht

Takht Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Karan Johar's Takht was announced back on 2018. However, since then no update about the film has been unveiled. Takht consists of fab cast members which includes Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. As per IMDb, "It's the story about the enmity between brothers caused for the succession of the Throne." If the release gets confirmed then the magnum opus is surely going to be an amazing watch. Takht First Look Out: Karan Johar Introduces Ranveer, Kareena, Alia, Vicky Kaushal, Jhanvi & Anil Kapoor As Cast of Magnum Opus.

NTR 30

Alia Bhatt in NTR 30 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After RRR, Alia Bhatt is rumoured to star in another Telugu movie titled NTR 30. As per reports, she will team up with Jr NTR for this project, to be directed by Koratala Siva. Touted to be an action drama, more details about the same is yet to be confirmed.

Aashiqui 3

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Aashiqui 3 will reportedly star Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in key roles. Though, no confirmation about the movie has been done yet. However, filmmaker Mohit Suri back on 2020 opened up about Aashiqui 3 cast and was quoted as saying to HT, "I have been working on the script of that. With Aashiqui 3, I have to get the script and the music right before I start work on it. Sid is a friend and we do hang out, but no one has been confirmed for the film till now."

Inshallah

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As per several rumours, Alia Bhatt will pair up with the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan after Salman Khan's exit from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. However, no confirmation about Inshallah has been done yet. As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to Bhansali said, "It is a beautiful simple timeless love story. Sanjay still wants to make it with Alia and a different leading man." Inshallah: Hrithik Roshan Replaces Salman Khan; To Be Paired Opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film – Reports.

Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood Debut (Photo Credit: Instagram/Twitter)

Alia Bhatt is indeed a shining star, as after winning hearts of the audience with her Bollywood performances, she has bagged Hollywood movie Heart of Stone. Alia announced the big news, about her Hollywood debut on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022. She will star beside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix's spy film.

So, these are the upcoming confirmed and rumoured releases of Alia Bhatt. Audience are super excited to see her on big screens just after her box office hit movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. We wish the beautiful actress tons of happiness and more mind-blowing projects in the future. Happy Birthday Alia!

